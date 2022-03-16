JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.
Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
