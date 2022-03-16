JPMorgan Chase & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of JPM opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $391.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

