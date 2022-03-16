JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.10 million and $437,325.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.67 or 0.06700496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,142.94 or 1.00112876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039510 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

