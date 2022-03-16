Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24.

