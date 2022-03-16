Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

