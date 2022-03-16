Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 258 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average is $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

