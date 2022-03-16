Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 382 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

