Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $122.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

