Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up about 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

