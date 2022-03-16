Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $796,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.