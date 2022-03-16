Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

