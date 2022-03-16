Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,800 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 725,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.5 days.

Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $$21.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $23.17.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

