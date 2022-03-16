KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

