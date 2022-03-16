Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares were down 21.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 125,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 103,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$39.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79.
About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.