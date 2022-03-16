Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares were down 21.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 125,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 103,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$39.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

