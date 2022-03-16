Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 136,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

