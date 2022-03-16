Kava.io Reaches One Day Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00174715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00398851 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.