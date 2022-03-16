KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 54,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,473. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KB Home by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.