KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

BEKE stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 118,429,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,354,880. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in KE by 131.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

