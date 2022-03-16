KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of KE stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KE will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 156,198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 101.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at $176,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 100.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

