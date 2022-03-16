Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.71.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.