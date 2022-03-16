Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.71.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
