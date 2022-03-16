Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,058 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQIX opened at $701.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.90. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.16 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $625,540,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

