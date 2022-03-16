Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 2,806,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

