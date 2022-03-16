Kellogg (NYSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $59.54 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 2687351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

