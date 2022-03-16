KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

