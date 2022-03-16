Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Buy”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.22) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,200 ($67.62).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

