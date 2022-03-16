Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Buy”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.22) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,200 ($67.62).
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
