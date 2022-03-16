Key Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

