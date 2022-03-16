Key Financial Inc Purchases 177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

