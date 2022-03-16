Key Financial Inc Sells 321 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $550.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.