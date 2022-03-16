KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.63. 32,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

