KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

