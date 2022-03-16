Kinetik (KNTK) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kinetik to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Kinetik and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $99.22 million 11.97 Kinetik Competitors $7.25 billion $606.64 million 10.73

Kinetik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 12.28% 8.26% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kinetik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 468 2342 2919 132 2.46

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s peers have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kinetik

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

