Knekted One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (KNT)

Knekted (KNT) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $14,976.16 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00034906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00103876 BTC.

Knekted Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.