Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KOMOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,463. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

