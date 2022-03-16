Kurt Workman Purchases 9,500 Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CEO Kurt Workman bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $21,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Owlet stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Owlet Inc has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Owlet (Get Rating)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
