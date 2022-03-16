Kurt Workman Purchases 9,500 Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CEO Kurt Workman bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $21,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Owlet stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Owlet Inc has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

