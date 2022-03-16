LanaCoin (LANA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $4.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,734.83 or 1.00098953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00237227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00261679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00124007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00032171 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,767,025,821 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

