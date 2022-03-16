Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 948,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ LE traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 950,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.
About Lands’ End (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
