Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 948,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ LE traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 950,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

