Lantz Financial LLC Buys 512 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

