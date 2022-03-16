Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

