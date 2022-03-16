Lantz Financial LLC Sells 359 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in Graco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.