Larry Robbins Purchases 500,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $872.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.54.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $7,086,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $12,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $9,902,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
