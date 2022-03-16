Lauren E. Allnutt Sells 393 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NTRS opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,254,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

