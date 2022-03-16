Laurence Tarica Acquires 70,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE GCI opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18.
Several research firms have weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
