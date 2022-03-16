Laurence Tarica Acquires 70,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

