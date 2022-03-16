Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,822.8 days.
Shares of LTTHF stock remained flat at $$2.29 on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LTTHF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 180 ($2.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
