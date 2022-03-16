LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €128.00 by Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.05 ($157.19).

LEG stock opened at €109.55 ($120.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.76. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

