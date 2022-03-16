Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 565.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Legrand has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.