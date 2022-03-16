Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

