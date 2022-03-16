Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 433.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,554,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68.

