Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $3,661,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 233.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

