Leo Quinn Buys 78,740 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Leo Quinn acquired 78,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($245,742.52).

LON BBY opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.68) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.