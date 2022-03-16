Leo Quinn Buys 78,740 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Leo Quinn acquired 78,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($245,742.52).
LON BBY opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
