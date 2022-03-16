LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,381 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

