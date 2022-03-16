LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,381 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.58.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.